Kenya Moore Flexes Being the Only Peach Trending on Twitter

Kenya Moore is one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former beauty queen is always controversial and is always ready to throw some shade. Social media was abuzz when the peaches returned with the season 13 premiere. However, it was Moore the only housewife that became a trending topic on Twitter and she made sure everyone knew about it.

During the RHOA Season 13 premiere, Moore openly talked about her marital problems with husband Marc Daly. In one of her scenes, she goes to talk to a divorce attorney to weigh her options. She also acknowledged a gain in weight due to all the stress and pandemic.

Viewers really responded to Moore and her storyline this season. Social media talked about the reality TV personality so much that she started trending on Twitter. Following the premiere, Moore took to Instagram to thank all of her fans.

“Thank you RHOA fans for keeping us #1 as we trended worldwide on Twitter for our Bravo Season 13 premiere,” Moore posted. “And thank you #teamtwirl for making me the only cast member to trend all night on Twitter worldwide.”

Moore emphasized that she was the only cast member to trend that night but there was another recurring star that also became a trending topic. Mama Joyce, Kandi Burruss’ mother was also talked about on social media by the droves.

Kenya Moore talks about Nene Leakes

Moore and Nene Leakes infamously hit a rough patch in RHOA Season 12. Both stars did not see eye-to-eye on anything and it all stemmed back to when Moore was pregnant. When the latter showed up to a party hosted by Cynthia Bailey, Leakes referred to her as a buffalo. Moore took offense to Leakes’ remarks as she felt it was attacking her unborn child.

Leakes eventually apologized and cleared up that her intention was not to offend her child, but only directed at Moore. Despite the apology, they never got to a level of friendship.

With Leakes quitting RHOA, Moore weighed-in about how it was filming without the “tastiest peach” around.

“Well, my last season with her wasn’t great. She was just a really obnoxious, nasty person who just threw rocks and then hid behind her hands and would just say all kinds of things about my family and me,” Moore told Instinct Magazine.

Moore said that she did not like things she saw about Leakes off the show and didn’t want to bother with her anymore.

“She was just so bothered by me,” Moore added. “And I had seen so many things that she had done off camera and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m good on you.’ Because I can’t do the phony thing.”

Despite the animosity the previous year, Leakes didn’t wish Moore any harm, in fact, she recognized she was good for the show.

“Whether I like her or not … she’s controversial, she’s the craziest person I know — that girl ain’t got no sense,” Leakes said on The Breakfast Club, via Reality Blurb. “[But] she’s perfect for the show. She’ll do things and say things that nobody else will do or say. She needs to be here.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.