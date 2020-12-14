Kenya Moore Claims Marc Daly Does Lot of Things She Never Thought She’d See the Day Amid Separation

WENN/Nicky Nelson

When addressing her estrangement from her businessman husband, the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star admits she has ‘not filed for divorce’ and he is ‘really fighting’ for their marriage.

Kenya Moore has offered an update on her complicated marriage to Marc Daly. More than a year after calling it quits with her husband, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star claimed that the businessman did “a lot of things that [she] never thought [she would] see the day” amid their separation.

The 49-year-old addressed her estrangement from her husband while making an appearance in the Sunday, December 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen“. Responding to a fan’s question about where the two of them stand in their split, she spilled, “I have not filed for divorce. He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we’ve kind of gotten past that.”

“Right now Marc is really fighting for his marriage. He wants to go to counseling. He’s made appointments,” the TV personality went on explaining what her estranged husband has done since their split. “He’s asking to publicly apologize to me and a lot of things that I never thought I’d see the day.”





Kenya and Marc, who tied the knot in June 2017, announced their split in September 2019. Months later, the pair were reported to have been working on their reconciliation. claimed in November 2020 that the restaurant owner, who mostly spent his time in New York, has been traveling to Atlanta to see his estranged wife and their daughter Brooklyn.

In the following month, Kenya finally spoke up about the status of their relationship. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she divulged, “We’re still separated, and I have gone through the gamut of emotions from being happy, and happy to move on and to see what my life is going to be like in the next chapter, and then I go from that to being kind of sad.”

“Looking at Brooklyn, looking and gazing into her father’s eyes and seeing the love and knowing what an amazing family we had — and could we still have it. So, for me, the best way to describe it is that I feel turmoil a lot through the season, because I’m being pulled in different directions and just until recently things really shifted, as you saw from the birthday party,” she added. “I say shifted in a different way, because I don’t know where my heart really is right now.”

“For me, that’s not like me,” Kenya confessed. “I’m a girl who always knows what I want and to be placed in a position where it’s, like, you had moved on and to now think that maybe, am I doing the right thing? Should I allow this person to have another chance? Not just for the sake of a child, because I don’t think you should stay together for the sake of a child, but … the sanctity of marriage is important to me, and those vows are important to me.”