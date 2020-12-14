Karen Huger Calls out Gizelle Bryant For ‘Lie’ on ‘Bravo Chat Room’ About What She Said Regarding Wendy Osefo

During part one of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Karen Huger called Gizelle Bryant out for an alleged lie regarding what she said about Wendy Osefo. After Bryant’s appearance on Bravo Chat Room, Huger is now taking her to task for what she calls another lie concerning Osefo.

Gizelle Bryant was under fire from Karen Huger and Monique Samuels during the first part of the reunion

Bryant initially teased a few weeks ago that she was in the hot seat for most of the reunion.

This came to pass when Huger and Samuels both challenged her at the reunion. Huger first got on Bryant. after she revealed that her company, EveryHue Beauty was not currently operating after the distributor shut down due to COVID-19. Huger called Bryant out as she talked negatively about her businesses and called them fake in prior seasons.

The topic then turned to Bryant’s relationship with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant. When Bryant said that they were together, Samuels said, “When y’all was announcing you got back together, he told his girlfriend at the time it was just reality TV and it wasn’t true.”

She opened her binder of receipts, which included text messages from Bryant’s alleged girlfriend, including what Samuels said were “a bunch of screenshots, pictures of him in her bed and everything else.”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not going there, I don’t play dirty,’” said Samuels. “But, since Gizelle likes to play dirty, I’ll go ahead and return since I’m here right now. He’s definitely been talking to another woman and its clear conversations and if you’d like to see them, I got them in my little receipt book right there.”

When Cohen asked Samuels how she knew it was the pastor’s number, Samuels read it out loud and Bryant confirmed it was his.

Karen Huger calls Gizelle Bryant out

Bryant found herself facing tough questions from Huger when Huger said that she lied and told Osefo that she was a “floozy freelancer” for cable news. Huger said that she did not say the “floozy” part. Bryant admitted at the reunion that Huger did not say that.

But on Bravo Chat Room, Bryant insinuated something else. She said, “Karen said, you know, ‘We have the most beautiful Housewives franchise.’ That’s what Karen says. ”And Wendy does not fit. Wendy is not pretty enough to be in our group.’” Bryant added herself, “I don’t like when women talk about each other’s appearances to the point of ‘you’re not pretty enough.’ No, Wendy is drop-dead gorgeous. The end.”

After the Bravo Chat Room episode aired, Huger took to Twitter to deny Bryant’s claim and said that she texted both her and Osefo. Huger said she was “shocked and horrified” by Bryant’s “lie.”

I did and I responded. It reads as follows. Hi Wendy I was shocked and horrified to hear Gizelle on the chat room tonight; make up a bold face lie saying that I made Derogatory comments about your appearance/looks. I think you are a beautiful woman and I caution you (continued) — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) December 14, 2020

“I think you are a beautiful woman and I caution you that Gizelle lied to you at the lake house about what I said before with the floozy comment,” Huger tweeted, referencing the text she sent the ladies. “If her lies caused you any pain this evening, you should know that Gizelle will hurt someone else to get to me. Gizelle has done this before. Sorry she made you the subject [of her] vindictiveness.”

that Gizelle lied to you at the lake house about what I said before with the floozy comment. If her lies caused you any pain this evening, you should know that Gizelle will hurt someone else to get to me.Gizelle has done this before. Sorry she made you the subject vindictiveness — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) December 14, 2020

Part 2 of the reunion airs this sunday on Bravo.