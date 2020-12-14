Joseph Sikora Just Dropped Some Major Clues About the Upcoming Tommy Spinoff

When Power came to its stunning end in early 2020, fans were devastated. After all, for years, the Starz drama series chronicled the life of James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omar Hardwick), a married father and businessman during the day and a New York kingpin at night. He ran his extensive organization with his lifelong friend, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora).

However, things began to shift and crumble for Ghost when he struck up an adulterous affair with his high school sweetheart, Angela Valdez (Lela Loren), who happened to be a criminal prosecutor.

As expected, things did not end well for Ghost. The series finale concluded with his death. However, the story of Power is far from over. Here’s what we know about the show’s many spinoffs and the upcoming Tommy-focused series, Power Book IV: Force.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan in ‘Power’| Myles Aronowitz/Starz

‘Power’ is slated to have a ton of spinoffs

At present, the first spinoff in the Power series is now airing. Power Book II: Ghost follows Ghost and Tasha (Naturi Naughton)’s teenage son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) following Ghost’s death and Tasha taking the fall for Ghost’s murder.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to come soon, and will follow the teen years of Ghost and Tommy’s friend turned nemesis Kanan (50 Cent) during his teen years in Queens New York.

Power Book IV: Force will chronicle Tommy’s life after Ghost’s death as he leaves New York City behind in search of something different. Finally, Power Book V: Influence will follow New York City councilman Rashad Tate’s (Larenz Tate) dirty race to the governor’s mansion.

Inside ‘Power Book IV: Force’

While all of the Power spinoffs have been greenlit, fans are over the moon to be seeing fan favorite Tommy Egan again. In the series finale of Power, fans watched Tommy witness Ghost’s death at Tariq’s hand. Knowing what Ghost had cost his family, Tommy let his nephew go, turning his back on the city he loves.

Now, when Power Book IV: Force picks up, we will see Tommy carving out a new criminal path for himself in LA. The forthcoming series will depict a different side of the beloved but controversial Power character. Power creator Courtney Kemp revealed she was purposeful about not starting the spinoffs with Tommy.

There’s an easier way to do this, right?” she told Entertainment Weekly. “You just do a lovable, cuddly-like Tommy series — which we’re going to do. Well, it won’t necessarily be cuddly. [Laughs] But there’s low hanging fruit here and I’m not going for it.”

Joseph Sikora just dropped some major clues about Tommy’s ‘Power’ spinoff

With filming for Power Book III: Raising Kanan already underway and Force jumping ahead of Influence, Skiroa just gave some major details about his upcoming Power spinoff.

Fans are already convinced Tommy will make a surprise appearance before the season finale of Power Book II: Ghost. In Nov. 2020, he shared a photo of himself in character on Instagram. In response to a fan’s question, he shared, “This photo is from the original POWER. We start filming the Tommy show in January.”

This means that casting news and additional details are just around the corner.