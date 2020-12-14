Joseph McDonald jailed for nearly a decade after violently shaking his baby son to death

The Benalla father shook the baby five days earlier after becoming frustrated when Lucas would not stop crying, knocking his head on the ground so hard he suffered catastrophic head injuries.

Joseph McDonald has been jailed over the death of his son Lucas. (Supplied)

McDonald then placed the baby back in his rocker and returned to play a video game before falling asleep.

Mother Samantha Duckmanton was cleaning dishes in the kitchen when she heard Lucas make a “high-pitched cry”.

She asked McDonald if that was Lucas, to which he replied: “Yep, I’m just swaddling him”.

The infant was initially taken to hospital at Benalla in the state’s north-east with life-threatening injuries, before being transferred to the Monash Children’s Hospital.

The 23-year-old Benalla man initially lied to his partner and doctors about what had happened, which delayed the diagnosis of blunt force trauma.

Judge Stephen Kaye in his sentencing statement today said the “spontaneous outburst of anger” had caused the death of the infant, which warranted a severe sentence.

Joseph McDonald violently shook his seven-week-old baby to death. (Nine)

“As a result of your actions, Lucas will never grow out of childhood, he will never experience his teenage years, or mature into adulthood,” he said.

“Your senseless and irresponsible act of angry violence deprived him of his most basic right, his right to life.”

The court heard McDonald suffered from anger management issues, exacerbated by his addictions to cannabis and video gaming.

The judge said it was clear McDonald was young, immature and not coping with the pressures of raising two very young children at the of the offence.

However, he believed McDonald had experienced some remorse over his son’s death.

Baby Lucas was only seven weeks old when he tragically died. (Nine)

“He deserved to be treated with the tenderness, love and care that any baby should receive,” Judge Kaye said.

“Instead, by your actions, you took his life from him, and, by doing, you have inflicted irreparable pain and grief on those who loved him.

“The sentence will serve the purpose of instilling into you some understanding of, and insight into, the need for you to learn to control your anger, and to exercise restraint when your emotions are challenged.”

The grieving family told they were “absolutely devastated” the baby’s killer could be freed in just over five-and-a-half years, due to McDonald already being in jail for more than 400 days.

“He took away my grandson, he took away my daughter’s son and Ollie’s brother forever and all he gets is five years,” grandmother Sharon Mills said.

“Then he gets out and starts a new family and starts his new life…how fair is that?”

Godmother Maddy Newell slammed the sentenced as “disgusting”.

Ms Duckmanton said last week she wished she could have protected her son.

“I couldn’t protect him because I trusted Joseph … I loved him,” she said.