Jim Harbaugh committed to Michigan beyond 2021

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel have both recently mentioned Harbaugh extending his contract that is set to run out after the 2021 season or signing a new deal that would link him with the school past next year.

Even though such an agreement hasn’t been confirmed, Harbaugh is telling recruits that he isn’t going anywhere.

“Yeah, that question does come up and I tell them my plan is, (I’m) committed to Michigan,” Harbaugh explained when speaking with reporters on Monday, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. “I have been, am and will remain. Warde and I will talk at the end of the season on the current contract and that’s the truth. That’s where it stands.”

It’s been a difficult season for Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Michigan dropped four of six games and then had two contests canceled because of COVID-19 cases and subsequent quarantines. The Wolverines haven’t competed since losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Nov. 28.

Michigan is scheduled to end the campaign versus the Iowa Hawkeyes this coming Saturday.