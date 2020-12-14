Jesy Nelson Was in 2 Huge Films Prior to Joining Little Mix; Will She Go Back to Acting?

It’s a sad day for Little Mix fans. Jesy Nelson has officially announced that she has made the decision to leave the group after nearly a decade. Naturally, fans are struggling to come to terms with Nelson’s decision considering the incredible chemistry that she has with her former group mates. But why did Nelson decide to break away from the group and what will her career path be now that she’s no longer a member of Little Mix?

On December 14, 2020, Nelson issued a statement via social media letting her fans known that she was leaving Little Mix. Citing her gratitude for her experiences and former bandmates, Nelson thanked all of her fans and supporters. However, she also shared that she was committed to stepping away from the pressures that being in a girl group has brought her and recommitting to her own happiness.

Jesy Nelson officially quits Little Mix

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health,” Nelson wrote in part of her statement. “I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020

Naturally, fans were shocked by Nelson’s decision. But many of them also went out of their way to show support for her. Some fans are already speculating about what her next career move will be and pledging their continued support. As Nelson was an actor prior to joining Little Mix, some fans are wondering if she’ll return to the big screen. In fact, Nelson already has two impressive credits on her acting resume, so pursuing a career as an actor wouldn’t be that much of a stretch.

The ‘Odd One Out’ star was in ‘Harry Potter’ and another huge film prior to joining Little Mix

While Nelson is known for her distinctive singing voice, she also had cameos in two major films. Hello Magazine! reported that in an interview with an Australian radio station, Nelson revealed that she had cameos in both About a Boy (starring Hugh Grant) and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Furthermore, in the early days of Little Mix, Nelson also shared that she’d love to do more acting.

But will Nelson actually return to acting? Right now it seems as if the singer is, rightfully, focusing on her mental health. However, her statement also shares that she’s ready for a new chapter, so fans aren’t entirely ruling acting out somewhere down the road. “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy,” Nelson explained to her Mixers. “I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life — I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”

Will Nelson pursue an acting career?

Nelson certainly seems to have the support of her fans and her former Little Mix bandmates. Whether Nelson’s future is in acting or out of the spotlight completely, we’re sure her supporters will wish her well regardless of her next venture.