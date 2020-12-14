Jesy Nelson Announces Exit From Little Mix After “Constant Pressure”

As for what’s next for Nelson, the “Change Your Life” singer isn’t sure—and that’s OK. “I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life,” she continued. “I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”

To end her message, Nelson focused on the gratitude she has for her fans, her fellow members, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as well as those who brought them to fruition. “I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success,” she wrote. “To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.”

“Most of all,” she concluded, “I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories i’ll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfill all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love.”