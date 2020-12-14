Jenna Bush Hager’s Seven-Year-Old Daughter Has Great Advice

Jenna Bush Hager shared some life advice that her young daughter, Mila gave her. She thought it would help other kids and adults out there. Seven-year-old Mila was working on a school assignment. Like many children this year, she is doing virtual learning and submitting assignments online.

She said, “I had fun doing this activity. I hope it’s right, but I don’t care if it’s not because you just learn from your mistakes.” This was clearly something Mila’s parents taught her and Jenna said that her parents, former President and First Lady, George W. Bush and Laura Bush taught her.





Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila shares great advice

Jenna shared the story with Hoda Kotb on The TODAY Show. Hoda said that she really enjoyed the story because she always says that “mistakes are proof that you’re trying.” She also said every mistake in life brings you closer to what is really meant for you and your success.

Jenna replied, “I always feel like the best thing my parents ever gave to Barbara and me was the chance to fail. We didn’t need to be anybody but us, and believe me, that was awkward. There were moments where we did fail. And as a mom now, [I’m] like, ‘Thank goodness they allowed us that,’ because if we were expected to be perfect, I would not be sitting here because I would not have the guts to do this job every single day.”

What a great life lesson for us all! In conclusion, watch Mila crash a video chat below: