Internal memo: Google now plans to have employees return to office in September 2021 and is testing a flexible model of three days in office, two days WFH (Daisuke Wakabayashi/New York Times)

Internal memo: Google now plans to have employees return to office in September 2021 and is testing a flexible model of three days in office, two days WFH — The Silicon Valley company now plans to have employees return to the office in September. It will be different when they get there.
