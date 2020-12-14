Internal memo: Google now plans to have employees return to office in September 2021 and is testing a flexible model of three days in office, two days WFH (Daisuke Wakabayashi/New York Times)

Isaac Novak
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:

Internal memo: Google now plans to have employees return to office in September 2021 and is testing a flexible model of three days in office, two days WFH  —  The Silicon Valley company now plans to have employees return to the office in September.  It will be different when they get there.

