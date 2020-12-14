Indus Holdings, Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indus Holdings, Inc. (“Indus” or the “Company”) (CSE:INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated, California-focused cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.

The Shelf Prospectus will, subject to securities regulatory requirements, enable the Company to make offerings of up to CAD$100 million of any combination of subordinate voting shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units (all of the foregoing, collectively, the “Securities”) during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus, including any amendments thereto, remains valid. The nature, size and timing of any such offerings (if any) will depend, in part, on the Company’s assessment of its requirements for funding and general market conditions. Unless otherwise specified in a prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of Securities, the net proceeds from any sale of any Securities are expected to be used for discretionary capital programs, potential future acquisitions, general corporate purposes and repayment of indebtedness outstanding from time to time. The specific terms of any future offering of Securities will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT INDUS HOLDINGS, INC

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Humble Flower, and Kaizen Medicinals. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Indus’ beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Indus’ control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Shelf Prospectus, any prospectus supplements to the Shelf Prospectus, any offering using the Shelf Prospectus, the proposed use of proceeds from any offering using the Shelf Prospectus, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and statements. Such forward-looking information and statements reflect Indus’ current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Indus and on assumptions Indus believes are reasonable.

Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Indus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; operating and development costs; competition; changes in legislation or regulations affecting Indus; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; the available funds of Indus and the anticipated use of such funds; delay or inability to complete an acquisition; favorable production levels and outputs; prolonged or more detrimental than anticipated impact on production yields resulting from the wildfires in 2020; the stability of pricing of cannabis products; the level of demand for cannabis product; the availability of third-party service providers and other inputs for Indus’ operations; lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals; and risks and delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and statements and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information and statements can be found in Indus’ disclosure documents, including its Shelf Prospectus (including the documents incorporated by reference therein) filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Indus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of Indus as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, Indus expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed, or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, the content of this news release.