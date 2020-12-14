India reports 22,065 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily rise since July 4 By

2/2 © . A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man, in New Delhi



BENGALURU () – India reported 22,065 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 9.9 million, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, making it the lowest daily rise since July 4, according to a tally.

India has recorded the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States, but daily infections have declined since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 354, the ministry said, taking the total to 143,709.