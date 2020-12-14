How you can watch The Office after it leaves Netflix

When The Office makes the move from Netflix to Peacock, its new streaming home is splashing out on special content for fans, including the option to watch “Superfan Episodes” which will feature new scenes that were previously cut for time. In a statement to Variety, series creator Greg Daniels shared that he combed through the show’s old dailies with the episodes’ original editors to find scenes that were fun, but ultimately didn’t make it into the original cut due to NBC’s time constraints.

Purists don’t have to worry about beloved scenes like Kevin’s chili escapade being tampered with though, because the extended episodes will be available alongside the original cuts. In addition to the extended episodes, Peacock has a whole lineup of The Office bonus content for fans including curated episode collections, behind-the-scenes features and interviews, a 24-7 channel called The Office Zen featuring ambient office sounds, and clip playlists.

It’s clear that Peacock is betting big on The Office being a major draw for the fledgling streaming service, and as a result, fans are getting whatever The Dundies equivalent of the red carpet treatment is. The only catch is, if you want all of the bonus content, you’ll have to become a premium subscriber, but if you’re good with watching seasons 1 and 2 on repeat, then once The Office leaves Netflix, you’ll still be able to hang out with Jim and Pam — with or without a subscription.