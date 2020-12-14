How to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles

For gamers who bought digital copies, CD Projekt Red asked that you follow either Microsoft or Sony’s return procedure, depending on which version you picked up. If you’re an Xbox One user, go to the “Request an Xbox refund” page on the “Subscriptions & billing” section and sign in with your Microsoft account. Your should see a list of your purchases and an option to request a refund. If your purchase doesn’t appear, you’ll have to fill out a request form manually, which you can do here. According to Microsoft policy, refunds have to be requested within 14 days of purchase, so make sure you get it in.

For the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, go to the Help & Support section on the PlayStation website and request a refund. According to Sony policy, customers have 14 days to request a refund after purchase. Buyers are only eligible for a refund if they haven’t already started downloading or streaming the game, but Sony does make an exception if the game is “faulty” — although, at the time of this writing, Sony had yet to clarify whether Cyberpunk 2077 qualifies.