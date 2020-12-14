How Tayshia Adams Really Felt About Bennett Jordan’s Return and Elimination

The Bachelorette Season 16 floored fans when Bennett Jordan returned to claim Tayshia Adams’ heart after a dramatic two-on-one date elimination. But how did Adams really feel about the big comeback? Recently, the lead shared her initial reaction to Bennett’s bold move and what to expect moving forward.

Why did Bennett Jordan come back to ‘The Bachelorette’ with Tayshia Adams

In The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 9, Adams got to the bottom of Bennett’s argument with Noah Erb. The two contestants bickered back and forth for a few episodes. But when things started to get distracting, Adams decided to send one home during an impromptu two-on-one date.

By the end of the date, Adams chose to eliminate Bennett because of the way he spoke to people. She also expressed concern because he questioned her intentions. That said, it seemed Adams still wasn’t sure about her final decision when she sent Bennett packing. “Not the goodbye I was expecting at all,” she said. “Sending Bennett home, it didn’t feel right.”

Later, Bennett showed up on Adams’ doorstep. He apologized for questioning the bachelorette’s decision-making abilities. Then Bennett revealed he returned because he was in love with Adams. “Sometimes, you don’t realize things until they’re gone,” Bennett said. “And I realized in that moment that I love you.”

He later added, “I couldn’t leave without expressing that to you. You have every ounce of my heart right here. I don’t use that word lightly. And I’m not expecting anything from you. But if there’s an ounce of you that would like to explore our relationship and continue, then I would love nothing more than to stay for you.”

Adams was speechless. But in the end, she pushed off the decision. “I don’t really know how to process this right here, right now,” Adams said. “I feel like I just need the night. Tomorrow, I’ll let you know.”

Tayshia Adams opens up about Bennett Jordan’s return on ‘The Bachelorette’

On Dec. 9, Adams stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to tease her season of The Bachelorette. Then at one point, Ellen DeGeneres asked whether the lead was surprised by Bennett’s return. “Absolutely,” Adams said. “I think you could tell on my face.”

The bachelorette also shared how she really felt at the moment. “I had just gotten off of a date,” Adams said. “I just wanted to go home, take off my heels, take off my dress, and pour a glass of wine. Then Bennett was standing right in my door, and he was the last person I was expecting.”

For the time being, Bachelor Nation fans will have to wait and see whether Bennett’s return was a good or bad surprise for Adams. But in the Dec. 8 episode of the Higher Learning podcast, Adams hinted at why she originally eliminated Bennett during the two-on-one date with Noah.

“He showed some colors that I am not really a fan of,” the bachelorette said. “I have a problem with the way people talk to other people at times. If you’re going to be condescending to people just people you might have a higher education, that doesn’t mean that someone should be talked down upon.”

[Spoiler alert: What Tayshia Adams does to Bennett Jordan in The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 10.]

What happens to Tayshia Adams and Bennett Jordan on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16?

Now, Bennett’s return on The Bachelorette Season 16 doesn’t exactly solve the concerns Adams brought up. So it seems likely Adams will send Bennett home again. And according to Bachelor Nation spoiler guru Reality Steve, she does. In a post published on Dec. 14, the blogger revealed both Bennett and Noah are eliminated at the end of episode 10. They also appear at the “Men Tell All” special.

Meanwhile, host Chris Harrison hasn’t exactly been hiding Bennett’s fate on The Bachelorette Season 16. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harrison confirmed Noah and Bennett for the “Men Tell All” episode. He also suggested Bennett’s return doesn’t end well. But even so, the Harvard graduate will probably end up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.”

“I do love and adore Bennett… everything about him, even the way he came back, realizing he took his eye off the ball and he may have lost his chance at love and tried to redeem himself in that way. But when you see Noah and him go at it at the Tell All, he’s a gift from Harvard,” Harrison said. “And by the way, Casa de Bennett already being built down in Mexico.”

