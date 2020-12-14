How Much Is the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad Worth Today?

From the mind of Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill revolves around the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. The coldblooded crew of killers made serious cash eliminating targets. Likewise, the actors who played the Vipers have amassed considerable wealth. Here’s how the stars of Kill Bill stack up today when it comes to net worth.

‘Kill Bill’ is packed with A-listers

Kill Bill wowed theater audiences with a compelling story, unique narrative structure, and intricate fight choreography — all imagined by Tarantino. The movie follows The Bride, a former Viper who leaves violence behind for a new life in a small town.

Before the pregnant ex-killer can say her vows, The Bride’s former boss and cohorts, the Deadly Vipers, find her and gun her down, along with her groom and their entire wedding party. Left for dead, The Bride falls into a coma. When she awakens years later, the furious former assassin hatches a plan to track down the Vipers one by one and end them.

Tarantino’s story of The Bride bent on sweet revenge is so jam-packed with action, drama, and epic monologues that the director had to split the film into two parts dubbed Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (released in 2003 and 2004). And to bring his vision to life, the prolific filmmaker cast an impressive roster of A-listers as the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad.

The performances in Kill Bill are priceless, and since then, the stars have continued to boost their fame and fortune. Here’s how the co-stars rank when it comes to wealth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Uma Thurman as ‘Beatrix Kiddo’ aka ‘The Bride’ aka ‘Black Mamba’

Uma Thurman owns the role of The Bride in Kill Bill. Fans may recognize her from other memorable projects, including The Producers, Be Cool, and Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. Thurman has built a massive fortune of an estimated $45 million.

Daryl Hannah as ‘Elle Driver’ aka ‘California Mountain Snake’

From Splash to Wall Street to Undateable John, Daryl Hannah has racked up nearly 100 on-screen credits in over four decades. But her Elle Driver character in Kill Bill is a clear favorite in many fan circles. The actor is estimated to be worth a cool $20 million.

Lucy Liu as ‘O-Ren Ishii’ aka ‘Cottonmouth’

Lucy Liu became a household name due, in part, to roles in Payback, Charlie’s Angels, and Ally McBeal. But the star’s popularity shot into the stratosphere after her portrayal of assassin and crime boss O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill. Liu’s personal wealth amounts to an estimated $16 million.

Michael Madsen as ‘Budd’ aka ‘Sidewinder’

“That woman deserves her revenge… and we all deserve to die,” foreshadows Michael Madsen as Budd in Kill Bill. Movie buffs may recognize the actor from a slew of big and small-screen projects, including Species, The Hateful Eight, and Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs. With over 300 acting credits and counting, Madsen has amassed an estimated $10 million in net worth.

Vivica A. Fox as ‘Vernita Green’ aka ‘Copperhead’

It is difficult to imagine anyone other than Vivica A. Fox as Kill Bill’s knife-happy Vernita Green. Fox has appeared on screen more than 200 times. Entertainment lovers will remember her from Independence Day, Two Can Play That Game, and the Sharknado franchise. Fox has built an estimated $4 million of wealth.

David Carradine as ‘Bill’ aka ‘Snake Charmer’

Hollywood OG David Carradine stepped into the shoes of Snake Charmer Bill in Kill Bill. The character actor and martial arts practitioner was known for Death Race 2000, Kung Fu, and many other popular titles. At the time of his death in 2009, Carradine was estimated to possess $500,000 of personal wealth.

