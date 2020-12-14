How Long Is the ‘Men Tell All’ Tonight? Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley’s Cast Will ‘Face Off’ One Last Time

On Monday, Dec. 14, The Bachelorette Season 16 will finally air the highly-anticipated “Men Tell All” episode to relive all the drama from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ wild adventure. Of course, everyone knows the 2020 season has been jam-packed with jaw-dropping events and characters — with plenty more on the way. So how long is The Bachelorette “Men Tell All” tonight? Here’s how much time you need to set aside for the special.

What time and how long is ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 ‘Men Tell All’ special?

According to ABC’s schedule, The Bachelorette Season 16 “Men Tell All” will be released on Monday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will also end at 10 p.m. ET. So the special will be 2 hours long tonight, per usual.

That said, Bachelor Nation fans should prepare for extra episodes of The Bachelorette for the next two weeks. ABC will air a two-hour episode on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Then according to host Chris Harrison on Instagram, The Bachelorette finale will be released on Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22. This means there are a total of four episodes left in the season, including the “Men Tell All” special tonight.

What to expect from the ‘Men Tell All’ for ‘The Bachelorette’ with Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley?

According to The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 10 synopsis, the ABC reality series will continue Adams’ journey before the “Men Tell All” special starts. The description reveals the lead is struggling to determine which cast members will head to Hometowns. As you may remember, Ben Smith is the only one with a rose and guaranteed a Hometown date. She also has a one-on-one date with Blake Moynes planned next. So Adams must make a “gut-wrenching” decision moving forward.

Meanwhile, The Bachelorette “Men Tell All” will include a look back at the season. The synopsis also confirmed appearances by Demar Jackson, Ed Waisbrot, Jason Foster, Kenny Braasch, and Yosef Aborady. So it certainly looks like some early drama will resurface. The release hinted “bitter rivalries” will come forward and the cast members will face off against one another. Then Yosef may take the hot seat, as the synopsis questioned whether the contestant will apologize for his offensive comments about Crawley. Whatever the case, it appears Bachelor Nation is in for a ride.

Will Clare Crawley be at ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 ‘Men Tell All’?

It’s no surprise The Bachelorette Season 16 “Men Tell All” special will feature an appearance by Adams. The synopsis hinted the cast members will have a chance to “confront” the lead. Meanwhile, the promo trailer confirmed Adams will return and “face the men she sent home.” Nevertheless, it seems Crawley won’t be at the “Men Tell All” special.

According to Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve in November 2020, Crawley and her final pick, Dale Moss, were not involved in The Bachelorette “Men Tell All,” which was filmed at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. But even so, Crawley and Moss had their own tell-all when they left the show engaged. As you may remember, the couple updated fans on their relationship in the Nov. 10 episode.

“Whether it took one day or 10 days, two weeks, or two years, this man makes me happy,” Crawley said of her fiancé.

Then Moss added, “The feeling is mutual. And coming into this, you think, ‘Is this possible?’ It is. But there’s more work than I could ever explain. I love her with every ounce of my being. The most exciting thing is what we have coming up.”

Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation fans are patiently waiting to see what happens to Adams in The Bachelorette finale. But according to Harrison, it’s possible the love story may not have a fairy tale ending.

“Just as much as the guys are into this, Tayshia is in deep,” the host told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. “She has unbelievably strong feelings, she is falling in love. But is that going to be reciprocated fully in the way that she wants it to be?”

