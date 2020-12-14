How Christensen’s Vader could look

Sporting the piercing eyes and burned visage he has in Revenge of the Sith‘s final scenes, Bosslogic’s Christensen is almost as fear-inducing as the Vader mask itself. The burns of Mustafar run deep, literally and metaphorically, and the artist’s work on Christensen’s face absolutely reflects that. “Can’t wait to see Hayden Christensen again,” Bosslogic wrote in the accompanying caption. If he looks anything like he does in the art, then who can wait?

Normally, Vader only removes his helmet in seclusion, but Obi-Wan actor Ewan McGregor all but confirmed that the old friends will come to blows in the series, so who knows? An errant lightsaber strike may singe a hole in the mask. Just imagine: the labored breathing of an exhausted Vader, smoke swirling into the air from the damaged mask, one of Anakin’s enraged eyes peeking out from behind. It’s a chilling image — one made all the more chilling with Bosslogic’s work in mind.

No matter how fans receive the story, Star Wars productions always look the part. Obi-Wan Kenobi is likely going to be no exception to the rule, and fans can now only hope that Christensen’s Vader will be part of the reason.