How Carrie Fisher Tried To Impress Her Father, Eddie Fisher

Carrie Fisher spent her entire life in the spotlight. As the daughter of actors Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Carrie became enthralled in one of her family’s biggest scandals. The Star Wars actor discussed her tumultuous relationship with Eddie in several books and interviews.

Eddie Fisher and Carrie Fisher|Bettmann/Getty Images

Eddie Fisher left Debbie Reynolds for Elizabeth Taylor when Carrie Fisher was a toddler

In the 1950s, Eddie and Debbie Reynolds’ marriage was often front-page news. At the time, Reynolds found film success with Singin’ In the Rain in 1952. Eddie was a teen idol and ventured into acting roles, including a movie co-starring Reynolds called Bundle of Joy. The couple shared two children together-Carrie and Todd.

Elizabeth Taylor, Eddie Fisher, and Debbie Reynolds|Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Although fans of Eddie and Reynolds called them “America’s favorite couple,” the romance turned south in 1958. According to Entertainment Weekly, Eddie’s best friend, Michael Todd, died in a plane crash that year. The accident caused Eddie to run to the side of Todd’s widow, Elizabeth Taylor. Eddie left Reynolds for when Carrie was 2-years-old. Taylor and Eddie married in 1959. However, Taylor fell in love with Richard Burton and they divorced in 1964.

Throughout the years, the scandal between Eddie, Reynolds, and Taylor made multiple headlines. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carrie shared that she and Taylor had a special relationship before Taylor died in 2011. She said Taylor treated her and Todd well during her marriage to Eddie.

“If my father had to divorce my mother for anyone — I’m so grateful that it was Elizabeth,” Carrie said. “This was a remarkable woman who led her life to the fullest rather than complacently following one around. She will be missed but never forgotten.”

Carrie Fisher attempted to get Eddie Fisher’s attention at a young age

While the scandal between Eddie, Reynolds, and Taylor affected Carrie, she had more gripes with her father. In a 2008 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Carrie said she found it difficult to gain her dad’s attention. She explained that Eddie often spent his time out of town for his career. When he made time for her, Carrie said she would try to impress her father with her stellar reading skills.

Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Carrie Fisher|George Rinhart/Corbis

“I started reading really early — I wanted to impress my father, who is unimpressible,” Carrie recalled. “My family called me ‘the bookworm,’ and they didn’t say it in a nice way. I fell in love with words.”

Carrie also shared with the outlet that she also started writing her feelings down at 12-years-old. She said it became “therapeutic” when she faced troubling times in her life.

Carrie Fisher said she and Eddie Fisher connected when she was ‘taking care of him’

Even though they had their ups and downs, Carrie and Eddie remained in contact until he died from surgery complications in September 2010. Several months after Eddie died, Carrie spoke about their relationship with The New York Times. During the interview, Carrie said her father’s “absence” made a strong impression on her than his “presence.” She also shared that Eddie was willing to bond with Carrie once she started helping him emotionally and financially.

Carrie Fisher and Eddie Fisher|David Mcgough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection

“In later years I realized that we could have a relationship if I was taking care of him,” Carrie said. “If I had an expectation that he was going to be some kind of parent to me, that was always going to disappoint. For whatever reason, that is who he was. At least he did one thing: He knew he didn’t deserve my care and attention, and he appreciated it.”