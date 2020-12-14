How AI could increase IVF treatment success rates

Grading how viable eggs and embryos are for IVF treatment is a time-consuming and subjective task for humans to complete.

But now a trial is using artificial intelligence to help make the selection.

The AI has been trained on data from tens of thousands of videos and images along with patient and environmental data from the lab.

A clinical paper presented by the team suggested its methods were almost 20% better than human experts at selecting a viable embryo.

