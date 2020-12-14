His Dark Materials season 3 release date, cast and plot

Like so many other shows, His Dark Materials‘ production schedule has been affected by the pandemic. While season 2 had mostly completed filming before production was halted, a standalone episode devoted to James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel was scrapped. It’s unclear whether or not the episode will fit into season 3 or be completely abandoned.

As for season 3’s timeline, Tranter told that executive producer Jack Thorne and a team of writers have written six of the eight episodes, and she’s optimistic that production on the third season could begin by spring 2021. Also working in His Dark Materials‘ favor is the fact that the series is filmed in a studio, which offers a more controlled environment than location shoots.

“I don’t think there’s a lot we’d do differently – we’re very very lucky in that we have built a studio that’s the home of the show, and the studio now has extraordinary COVID restrictions in place,” executive producer and production designer Joel Collins told in November. “And I think that when it comes to controlling the environment, you’re really lucky if you have a studio environment that you can appropriately control.”

Still, it seems unlikely that viewers will see the third season in 2021. If production starts in the spring, viewers can probably expect season 3 to premiere sometime in early 2022.