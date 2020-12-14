Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in January

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free to use but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to TV.
The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.
Here’s a look at the new additions coming starting January 1st:
- Arbitrage (2012) — Directed by Nicholas Jarecki, starring Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Brit Marling, and more
- Bee Movie (2007) — Directed by Simon J. Smith and Steve Hickner, starring the voice talent of Jerry Seinfeld, John Goodman, Renée Zellweger, and more
- Forrest Gump (1994) — Directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Sally Field and more
- Gladiator (2000) — Directed by Ridley Scott, starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, and more
- Hardcore Henry (2015) — Directed by Ilya Naishuller, starring Haley Bennett, Ilya Naishuller, Tim Roth, and more
- Killer Joe (2012) — Directed by William Friedkin, starring Matthew McConaughey, Juno Temple, Gina Gershon, and more
- Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) — Directed by Conrad Vernon and Rob Letterman, starring the voice talent of Rainn Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, Seth Rogan, Will Arnett, Paul Rudd, and more
- Rush Hour (1998) — Directed by Brett Ratner, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker
- Shrek the Third (2007) — Directed by Chris Miller, starring the voice talent of Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, Julie Andrews, and more
- Stone (2010) — Directed by John Curran, starring Edward Norton and Robert DeNiro
Image credit: Dreamworks