‘Helstrom’ Cancelled: Marvel Drama Not Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Not so Marvel-ous news for Hulu’s Helstrom: The recently launched drama has been cancelled after one season, Variety reports.

The hour-long supernatural series from Marvel Television and ABC Studios was based on the Marvel comic of the same name, and centered on brother and sister Daimon (The Royals‘ Tom Austen) and Ana (Fear the Walking Dead‘s Sydney Lemmon), two members of an estranged family that has seen its share of demons — both emotional and literal. All 10 episodes dropped on Oct. 16. (TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B+.”)

Helstrom is the latest in a string of cancellations at Hulu, where Castle Rock and High Fidelity were also axed. The streamer’s current slate includes Seasons 4 and 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale, third seasons for Ramy, Shrill and The Orville, the back half of PEN15 Season 2, and second seasons of The Great, Love, Victor and Woke.

Looking ahead, Hulu has the comedy Only Murders in the Building (with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez), the true crime drama The Girl From Plainville (starring The Great‘s Elle Fanning), Nine Perfect Strangers (starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy), the opioid crisis drama Dopesick (starring Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson), and a series adaptation of Rodham (which imagines a world where the former FLOTUS never married Bill Clinton).

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Helstrom‘s demise. Are you sorry to see it go? Or was one season enough for this particular Marvel adaptation? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.