Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tapped for New Year’s Eve TV Special

Instagram

The engaged couple are set to ring in New Year together as they have been enlisted to perform at the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by Carson Daly.

–

Engaged singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will celebrate New Year’s Eve together by hitting the stage as part of a TV special.

New Year’s Eve 2021 will be hosted by media personality Carson Daly and broadcast live from Times Square in New York City on 31 December (20) when performances will be beamed in from across the country.

In addition to Gwen and Blake, fans can also expect to see sets from Sting and Shirazee, Jason Derulo, Kylie Minogue, Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak, Goo Goo Dolls, CNCO, Chloe x Halle, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, and Pentatonix.

Daly will be joined by comedienne Amber Ruffin and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” house DJ, Stephen”tWitch” Boss, to co-host the event, which will take place without the traditional live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Daly said, “Nothing will make me happier than to have a front row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021.”

“I’m excited to be with Amber and tWitch live in Times Square to broadcast the iconic ball drop to millions of viewers on TV, but will miss the revelers who can’t attend live. Our diverse music lineup offers something for everyone in your family. See you on NBC!”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged in October this year. The upcoming wedding will be the second one for both. She was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and he previously tied the knot with Miranda Lambert.