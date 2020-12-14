Grandfather: Keyontae Johnson in medically induced coma

Florida Gators men’s basketball forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during Saturday’s 83-71 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

As ESPN’s Jeff Borzello noted, Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA Today that the junior is in a medically induced coma.

“They’re just not sure,” DeJarnett explained. “He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated.”

Johnson was stretchered off the court after he collapsed following a first-half timeout during Saturday’s contest and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He has since been transported to Gainesville, where doctors hope to bring him out of the coma later on Monday.

It was reported that Johnson, selected All-SEC for his sophomore season, tested positive for COVID-19 in the summer, but DeJarnett was unable to confirm that when speaking with USA Today.

“I know that there was some of the times when some of the team was quarantined, yes. I don’t know if he was one of them or not,” DeJarnett said.

Multiple amateur and professional athletes who battled the coronavirus have been diagnosed with myocarditis, a condition that can lead to inflammation of the heart muscle.

Johnson averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season.