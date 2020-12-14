Google outage takes out Gmail, YouTube, Meet, Classroom, Stadia, and more

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Google suffered a service outage Monday morning that lasted at least an hour and is still ongoing for many people.

The problem struck around 6:30 a.m. ET, affecting most of Google’s services with the notable exceptions of Search and Chrome—Gmail, Calendar, Drive, YouTube, Stadia, Meet, and Classroom all were or are at the timing of publication out of action.

Although the company has not yet explained the incident, Google’s rare outage comes at a particularly inopportune time: Due to the pandemic, some of its work-related services have become crucial to many people.

Also deeply inconvenient: The outage took out Google’s smart devices.

So we had to manually turn on our bedside lights because Google Home was also down. Such weird dependencies in this age of cloud, digital assistants, and smart homes. — Drei (@_drei) December 14, 2020

For around half an hour at the start of the outage, Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard showed no issues. Then it became a sea of red—a situation that persisted even after some of the services began to reappear for many users.

“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now,” the video site’s Twitter account announced shortly after 7 a.m. ET. “Our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news.”

YouTube then became one of the first Google services to reappear.

Google had not responded to a request for comment. However, as the BBC noted, this may be because its communications team uses Gmail.

