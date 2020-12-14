Google Home Max is officially dead as Nest Audio takes over

The original Google Home has effectively been dead for a while, to the point where any search for it on Google’s Store simply tells you that it’s no longer available. It’s had a good run in the four years it managed to stay alive, but now another Google Home speaker has met its end.

Engadget reports that any remaining units have been sold and Google is no longer manufacturing them. A cursory glance on the Google Store will still present you with a “buy” button on the Home Max product page, but then you’ll be met with a greyed out “out of stock”. While it’s a sad end for such a great speaker that doesn’t have a direct replacement, the newer Nest Audio speakers are positioned as a sort of in-between, with one unit being much more powerful than the original Google Home, and two paired units matching and even exceeding that of the Home Max for just under the price.

The Home Max launched almost exactly three years ago 2017, as Google’s more robust audio option to compete with the likes of Amazon Echo. Fortunately, as its rein ends, Google has assured that it will continue to support the Home Max:

“Existing Google Home Max users shouldn’t worry as they won’t see any change in their service. We’ll continue to offer software updates and security fixes to Google Home Max devices. We’re committed to delivering great sound and whole-home audio features across all of our Assistant-enabled products.”

So if you are fortunate enough to have a Home Max, you can continue to hold onto it without worry. It may be worth a look at the Nest Audio speaker as it has better connectivity options and is at the top of our list of the best Google Assistant speakers. And if you’re still holding onto the original Google Home, we’ve compared it to Nest Audio to help you switch up.

Interestingly enough, the last remaining Home product seems to be the Home Mini, which is still available for purchase on the Google Store, and surprisingly at a premium over the newer Nest Mini.