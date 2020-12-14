Giving covid vaccine to everyone in the UK could take a year, experts warn

It would take almost a year to vaccinate the entire UK population against Covid-19, even with no interruptions in vaccine supply, two leading scientists have warned.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a member of the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the rapid development of vaccines in response to the Covid-19 pandemic was a “remarkable achievement”.

But together with Professor Tim Cook, a consultant from the University of Bristol, Sir Jeremy warned there was still a long way to go.

Writing in the journal Anaesthesia, they said: “The scale of the vaccination programme should not be underestimated: 1,000 vaccination centres each vaccinating 500 people a day for five days a week, without interruptions of supply or delivery, would take almost a year to provide two doses to the UK population.”

They added: “No country has mounted a whole population vaccination campaign in living memory and it will need to be undertaken with local leadership and cultural sensitivity.”

The report appeared just a day after the first resident of a care home in Scotland was given the Covid-19 vaccine.

Annie Innes was given the initial dose at Abercorn House in Hamilton, Lanarkshire,

National clinical director Jason Leitch has already warned that it might be months before the under-50s in Scotland are given a dose of the new coronavirus vaccine.

It is estimated about 20 per cent of the UK population may decline to receive the vaccine, but the authors of the new report say that if 80 per cent of people have the jab “there would finally be the prospect of a degree of population (herd) immunity”.

This would “reduce virus transmission in the community to very low levels and protect both those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

“In contrast to population immunity following natural infection, this would be achieved without the cost of an estimated half a million UK deaths.”

The authors also said it may be that early vaccines work on preventing serious illness or coronavirus taking hold in an individual, rather than preventing people passing the virus on.

Other vaccines will need to be developed too. They said gathering ongoing data as vaccines are used will mean that “improved second and third generation vaccines may be available later in 2021 and beyond”.

However, the experts warned that vaccines will not be “a final solution to Covid-19”.

They said: “This is now a human endemic infection, which will not disappear, and like all infectious diseases, we will need to learn to mitigate its impact through adapting our behaviour and access to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.