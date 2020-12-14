Ghislaine Maxwell proposes $28.5 million bail package By

© . Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing in Manhattan Federal Court in New York
NEW YORK () – Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges she helped procure girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, has renewed her request for bail and is proposing a $28.5 million bail package, a court filing on Monday shows.
Maxwell, 58, has been housed since July at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied Maxwell’s earlier bail request on July 14, and will consider her renewed bail application.
