Germany’s economy ministry expects rise in short-time work agreements By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . German Economy Minister Altmaier attends a session at parliament in Berlin

BERLIN () – The number of people working reduced hours under Germany’s Kurzarbeit scheme is expected to increase following a strict lockdown that will start on Wednesday, the economy ministry said on Monday.

A partial lockdown that has been in place since Nov. 2 had not yet negatively affected the labour market, it said in a statement.

However, a significant increase in applications for short-time work schemes indicated a rise in the number of people working reduced hours.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR