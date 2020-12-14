Germany’s economy ministry expects rise in short-time work agreements By

© . German Economy Minister Altmaier attends a session at parliament in Berlin
BERLIN () – The number of people working reduced hours under Germany’s Kurzarbeit scheme is expected to increase following a strict lockdown that will start on Wednesday, the economy ministry said on Monday.
A partial lockdown that has been in place since Nov. 2 had not yet negatively affected the labour market, it said in a statement.
However, a significant increase in applications for short-time work schemes indicated a rise in the number of people working reduced hours.
