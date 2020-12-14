George Clooney Shares His Concerns Over Son’s Asthma During Pandemic

Like so many fathers, George Clooney wants to protect his children.

As COVID-19 continues to impact Americans across the country and those around the world, the 59-year-old actor and his wife Amal Clooney, 42, are staying put in Los Angeles as they raise their three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

“This has been a crappy year for everyone,” he admitted to The Guardian. “Started badly and ran badly all year long, until recently…But I’m very lucky. I ended up having a successful career. I wound up living in a home with some space in it. We can walk around outside.”

As for why he hasn’t left his home much since March, George said he wants his children to be safe. “My son has asthma,” he shared with the publication. “They say it’s not so bad on young people. But do we know that? We don’t know anything about the longterm of this yet.”

For some parents, quarantine has provided a chance to stream new shows, watch movies and maybe even play some games on the small screen.