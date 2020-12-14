Gabrielle Union Recalls Stepdaughter Zaya Wade Feeling “Outed”

“We only know what we know,” the 48-year-old told the hosts. “You have to be open to embrace what we don’t know.”

The Breaking In star also shared her experience with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which she was diagnosed with after she was raped while working at a Payless ShoeSource at 19 years old.

She recalled first opening up about the assault when an interviewer asked her about kissing her Bad Boys co-stars.

“I was like, ‘I was raped,'” the star said of the interview. “‘Like, you want to get a different line of questioning? Because we could actually talk about something that could save someone’s life, or create a community, or we could talk about some guys I was paid to kiss.'”