FTC orders Amazon, ByteDance, Discord, Facebook and WhatsApp, Reddit, Snap, Twitter, and YouTube to share info on how they collect and use their users' data (Lauren Feiner/CNBC)

Lauren Feiner / CNBC:
FTC orders Amazon, ByteDance, Discord, Facebook and WhatsApp, Reddit, Snap, Twitter, and YouTube to share info on how they collect and use their users’ data — – The Federal Trade Commission is requiring nine tech companies to share information about how they collect and use data from their users, the agency announced Monday.
