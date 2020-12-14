French food group Danone moves to boost its board’s independence By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . FILE PHOTO: Cecile Cabanis, Chief Financial Officer of French food group Danone, arrives to attend a news conference in Paris

PARIS () – French food group said on Monday it was naming departing finance chief Cecile Cabanis as non-executive Chairman of the board and appointing three new independent board members in a bid to improve its governance.

Danone, which said the move followed “a phase of active dialogue with shareholders”, said it was setting up a strategy committee to monitor the progress of its global plan to adapt its business to the COVID-19 crisis.

Last month, Danone unveiled plans to cut up to 2,000 jobs, trim product ranges and reorganise its global business to become leaner and more agile in a post-COVID environment.

Danone announced in October that Cabanis would leave her previous role as chief finance officer in February and would be replaced by Juergen Esser, but Cabanis will now remain to take on the new role as non-executive vice chairman.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR