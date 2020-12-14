Fraser Island to reopen to tourists after rain eases bushfire threat

Manger of Cathedrals campground Jack Worcester said the decision to allow tourists to return to Fraser Island was “fantastic news” for business owners.
“It’s just in for Christmas, it’s a good Christmas present,” he said.
“No infrastructure across the whole island was damaged, and no attractions, so it’s a big relief.”
Local rangers battled the blaze alone for the first month before QFES crews were sent to help.
Up to 17 aircraft, including specialist air tankers, were also used at various points to fight the fire.