Founder of DeFi protocol Nexus Mutual gets hacked for $8M By Cointelegraph

Founder of DeFi protocol Nexus Mutual gets hacked for $8M
An unknown attacker stole $8 million from the personal wallet of Hugh Karp, the CEO of DeFi coverage platform Nexus Mutual.
According to a disclosure by Nexus Mutual, the funds were drained on Monday morning UTC by compromising Karp’s personal device. The hacker reportedly managed to install a compromised version of MetaMask that tricked Karp into signing a transaction that redirected all his NXM tokens to an attacker-controlled address.
