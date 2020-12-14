Michelle Obama is that friend that will stand up for you if you need her. The former First Lady of the United States defended future First Lady Jill Biden after one Wall Street Journal writer argued that Biden needs to drop the ‘Dr.’ from her name. Here’s what you need to know.

Last week an op-ed written by Joseph Epstein hinted that Dr. Jill Biden should drop the ‘Dr.’ from her name when her husband, President-elect Joe Biden, enters the white house. As many fans of the FLOTUS-elect know, Jill Biden studied at Brandywine Junior College in Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees before getting her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in 2007.

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Argues Her ‘Dr.’ Title

“‘Dr. Jill Biden’ sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic,” Epstein wrote. “Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title ‘Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students’ Needs.’ A wise man once said that no one should call himself ‘Dr.’ unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc.”

With that said, it didn’t take very long for Michelle Biden to take weigh in on the matter on social media. She said that her good friend Jill Biden is a terrific role model to young girls.

“For eight years, I saw Dr. Jill Biden do what a lot of professional women do — successfully manage more than one responsibility at a time, from her teaching duties to her official obligations in the White House to her roles as a mother, wife, and friend,” Michelle wrote. “And right now, we’re all seeing what also happens to so many professional women, whether their titles are Dr., Ms., Mrs., or even First Lady: All too often, our accomplishments are met with skepticism, even derision. We’re doubted by those who choose the weakness of ridicule over the strength of respect. And yet somehow, their words can stick—after decades of work, we’re forced to prove ourselves all over again.”

“Is this really the example we want to set for the next generation?” she continued, arguing that Dr. Biden gives us a “better” example. “And this is why I feel so strongly that we could not ask for a better First Lady. She will be a terrific role model not just for young girls but for all of us, wearing her accomplishments with grace, good humor, and yes, pride. I’m thrilled that the world will see what I have come to know—a brilliant woman who has distinguished herself in her profession and with the life she lives every day, always seeking to lift others up, rather than tearing them down.”

