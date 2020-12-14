Former Cuomo Aide Accuses NY Governor Of Sexual Harassment!!

A former employee of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has claimed that he sexually harassed her for years.

Lindsey Boylan, a former New York government official who is currently running for the Manhattan Borough presidency, tweeted the allegations.

Boylan shared that her mother was sexually harassed in the workplace… before seemingly outing Cuomo.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,” she tweeted.

“I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.” In another tweet, Boylan wrote: “I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

Cuomo’s press secretary Caitlin Girouard denied the allegations saying, “There is simply no truth to these claims,” via AP.

Cuomo is reportedly being considered for the position of US attorney general by President-elect Joe Biden. These new allegations could lose him the gig.