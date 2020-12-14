Football Players of the Week

3 hours ago
SEC Staff
OFFENSE
Max Johnson, QB, LSU
- In first career start, the true freshman led LSU to a 37-34 win over No. 6 Florida in Gainesville … Became first true freshman quarterback in LSU history to beat a team ranked in the Top 10 in first career start.
- Completed 21-of-36 passes for 239 yards and 3 TDs – all career-highs – in the win … His 3 TDs and 21 completions were the most of any LSU true freshman in their first career start … Added 52 rushing yards on 18 attempts.
- It also marked the first time in LSU history that the Tigers threw 3 TD passes in a game played in Gainesville … Did not have a turnover as the Tigers possessed the ball for nearly 32 minutes with 418 yards of total offense and 24 first downs.
- Two of his 3 TD passes went to true freshmen, including a 4-yard strike to Tre Bradford that put the Tigers up 34-31 with 13:14 left in contest.
- With score tied at 34-34, directed LSU on a 9-play, 36-yard drive capped with the game-winning 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds left.
DEFENSE
Bryce Thompson, S, Tennessee
- Thompson swung the momentum of the game on Saturday for the Vols, making a spectacular one-handed interception and returning it 18 yards for a touchdown as Tennessee topped Vanderbilt, 42-17.
- The pick six came in the second quarter with the Vols trailing 10-7 and ignited 28 unanswered points for Tennessee… It was the first pick six of Thompson’s career and the 10th turnover forced of his career (eight interceptions, two forced fumbles).
- Thompson added two tackles and was the highest graded defensive player of the game with a 91.2 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus.
- It was his second interception of the season and the third defensive touchdown by the Vols this year.
Eric Stokes, DB, Georgia
- Stokes had two tackles and an interception that he returned 27 yards on Missouri’s opening drive that put the ball at the Tiger 23-yard line.
- He is tied for the league lead with four picks and has returned two of those for touchdowns, which puts him at the top of the national list.
- Stokes helped anchor a defense that held Missouri to just 22 yards rushing (1.0 per carry), scoreless for three quarters and to one touchdown drive of 1 yard following a blocked punt.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Cade York, PK, LSU
- Booted three field goals, including a school-record 57-yarder with 23 seconds remaining to lift LSU to a 37-34 win over No. 6 Florida in Gainesville.
- The 57-yarder – in a dense fog – capped a 9-play, 36-yard drive, that gave the Tigers their first win over a ranked opponent this year.
- Also kicked field goals of 39 and 30 yards and was a perfect 4-of-4 on PATs.
- The 57-yard field goal is the second-longest in FBS in 2020 and ties for the ninth-longest in SEC history. Has now kicked five field goals of 50-yards or longer this year.
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- The senior recorded the first punt return touchdown of his career in a 52-3 win at Arkansas.
- Smith took his second punt of the game up the middle of the coverage unit and outraced the Razorbacks to the end zone for an 84-yard return.
- He finished the game with 111 punt return yards (3 returns) for an average of 37 yards per return.
- Smith also caught three passes for 22 yards, wrapping up his afternoon at halftime.
FRESHMAN
Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
- Rushed for a career-high 192 yards on 26 carries including 112 in the second half, helping Auburn to a 24-10 win over the SEC’s No. 4 rushing defense.
- Passed Bo Jackson for second all-time in single-season freshman rushing yards at Auburn.
- The 192 rushing yards was the third most by an Auburn freshman in a game and most since Tommie Agee rushed for 219 in 1983.
- Most rushing yards by a SEC freshman and No. 3 rushing performance in SEC this season.
- The third-most rushing yards in a game nationally by a freshman this season.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Alex Leatherwood, LT, Alabama
- Senior left tackle Alex Leatherwood anchored the Crimson Tide offensive line in a 52-3 win at Arkansas.
- Alabama’s offensive front controlled the line of scrimmage as the Tide accounted for 216 rushing yards and 227 passing yards while scoring 52 points and netting 24 first downs.
- Leatherwood did not allow a sack and or a quarterback pressure as QB Mac Jones completed 24-of-29 passes for 208 yards.
- Cleared a path for the Crimson Tide to average 5.7 yards per rush.
- Leatherwood was 100 percent on his assignments and did not commit a penalty.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Derick Hall, DL, Auburn
- Three tackles including 2.0 tackles for loss (-19) and 2.0 quarterback sacks (-19) in Auburn’s 24-10 win over Mississippi State.
- Part of an Auburn defense that held the Bulldogs to 10 points and 240 yards, both the fewest allowed by the Tigers this season.