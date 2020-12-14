FKA twigs Hailed as ‘Legend’ by Beau Matty Healy After Suing Shia LaBeouf

WENN/Avalon/Lia Toby

The 1975 frontman praises the ‘Two Weeks’ singer in an Instagram post after she filed a lawsuit against her ex and the ‘Transformers’ actor for sexual battery.

FKA twigs has got her boyfriend’s support after suing her ex Shia LaBeouf. On Sunday, December 13, Matthew Healy a.k.a. Matty Healy took to Instagram to sing praise for the R&B singer after she accused the “Transformers” actor of sexual harassment.

The frontman of English pop rock band The 1975 posted a picture of his girlfriend smiling. In the caption, he called her “legend” and “icon,” while declaring his love with “loml” which stands for “love of my life,” along with a series of emojis.

The photo was apparently taken during a walk on Sunday as the couple was spotted by paparazzi while strolling the street in London that day. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, FKA, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, was seen donning a large brown plaid coat over a black hoodie and baggy red pants. She also put on a cap and sported black platform boots, while her hair was styled into multiple blonde braids.

As for Matty, he rocked a purple hoodie underneath an oversized purple jacket. He teamed them with white pants and a pair of green-and-gray sneakers, while carrying a water bottle. He also had a brown bag slung over his shoulder.

FKA sued Shia for assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress during their months-long romance, which began in late 2018. In the lawsuit, she detailed an incident which happened on Valentine’s Day in 2019, during which he allegedly drove recklessly while pressing her to declare her love for him by threatening to purposefully crash the car. In another occasion, she said that the 34-year-old actor choked her in the middle of night.

The “Two Weeks” singer also claimed that Shia knowingly gave her an unspecified sexually transmitted disease that he went to great lengths to hide from her for much of their relationship, including using makeup.

Fellow singer Sia Furler later came out as another victim of Shia, while supporting FKA. She tweeted, “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself – stay safe, stay away.”

FKA twigs replied to Sia’s tweet.

FKA tweeted in response to Sia’s claim, “i’m sorry @Sia. this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other

The English singer thanked the Aussie native for her support.

Shia, meanwhile, admitted that his alcoholism was to be blamed for his aggressive behavior, he insisted that “many of these allegations are not true.”