‘First Wives Club’: Michelle Mitchenor, Gary Dourdan Cast Season 2

First Wives Club is getting an honorary new member.



Lethal Weapon‘s Michelle Mitchenor is joining the BET+ show as a series regular, our sister site reports. Her character, Jayla Wright, is a lawyer and a sorority sister of Hazel, Bree and Ari’s. Ari will help Jayla nab a big case: providing legal counsel for entrepreneur Maxine Hart, who’s getting a divorce.

In addition, CSI vet Gary Dourdan will recur as Dr. Malcolm Reynard, the new hospital administrator at Bree’s workplace. He and Bree hit it off instantly, and he lets her know he wants to put her up as a candidate for the facility’s new chief of surgery. But given both his professional and personal interest in her, things are likely to get complicated.

The series also has cast: Essence Atkins (Ambitions) as Maxine Hart, whose business essentially is a high-end escort service; Jordan Carlos (headwriter for The Drew Barrymore Show) as Curtis, Hazel’s nerdy, on-top-of-things assistant; and newcomer Mikhail Keize as Nigel, the younger, Jamaican boyfriend Hazel met while on tour.

First Wives Club, based on the 1996 movie, premiered on BET+ in September 2019 and was renewed for Season 2 later that year.

What do you think about these First Wives Club additions? Hit the comments and let us know!