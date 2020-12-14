Fantasy Injury Updates: Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford among QBs impacting Week 15 start ’em, sit ’em decisions

Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford are both dealing with rib injuries that could have a big impact on fantasy football owners in Week 15. Brees has missed the last four games, but he has a shot at returning in Week 15 if all goes well. Stafford suffered his injury in Week 14 against the Packers. These two QBs will influence waiver wire pickups, our Week 15 QB rankings, and start ’em, sit ’em decisions, so needless to say, these injuries are very important.

For injury updates on injured pass-catchers including Mike Gesicki, Deebo Samuel, DeVante Parker, Noah Fant, and Mike Williams, click here.

Drew Brees injury update

Brees missed his fourth consecutive game in Week 14 while dealing with sore ribs. After Taysom Hill had his worst game in relief of Brees, there are some hoping to see Brees under center against the Chiefs in Week 15, but it looks like he will be truly questionable for that game.

Before Sunday’s NFL action, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brees’s “status is uncertain” for Week 15. That would seemingly indicate that it might take another week for Brees to recover from the rib injuries that have plagued him over the course of the season, so the Saints could have to start Hill once again vs. the Chiefs.

Hill would be a potential QB streamer if he plays, as the Saints will likely have to throw a lot to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in this contest. Brees would be in roughly the same boat, so if you’re looking to start the Saints quarterback, whoever that may be, both Hill and Brees can be trusted with Hill’s passing floor being a bit lower than that of Brees.

Matthew Stafford injury update

Stafford suffered a rib injury last in the Lions’ loss to the Packers on Sunday. He took a hit from Kenny Clark about halfway through the fourth quarter, and though he stayed in to finish the drive, Chase Daniel quarterbacked the Lions on their final drive of the game.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford is in “an unbelievable amount of pain,” but nothing has been determined about the extent of his injury yet. The Lions could be forced to turn to Daniel late in the season, but for the time being, there’s nothing definitive about Stafford’s status.

If Daniel has to start, the Lions receiving weapons — Marvin Jones, T.J. Hockenson, and Danny Amendola — would be downgraded because of Daniel’s limited arm strength and downfield passing ability. Daniel would only be considered a potential streamer in two-QB/Superflex leagues despite a solid matchup with the Titans in Week 15.

If Stafford plays, he’ll be a potential top-10 option in a good matchup, but considering that the Lions are virtually out of the playoff race, the team may opt to be cautious with Stafford moving forward.