Family thrown off flight after crying two-year-old daughter refuses to wear a face mask

A couple say they were forced off a plane after their two-year-old daughter refused to wear a face mask.

Eliz Orban filmed incredible scenes on board a United Airlines flight which seem to show her husband being told to get off the plane because the couple’s daughter had been hysterical as he tried to place a mask over her face.

The shocking scenes unfolded after the toddler, Edeline, wrestles with her dad as he tries to put the mask on her onboard a flight from Colorado to Newark, New Jersey.







The youngster becomes upset and places her hands over her face as he can be heard trying to coax her into wearing the mask.

However, the Mirror reports a member of staff approaches the family and speaks to Eliz’s husband telling him: “Hello sir. I’m going to have to ask you to grab your belongings and exit the aircraft.”

The dad can be seen cradling his daughter to comfort her while holding the mask over her face, before asking incredulous: “Why? We’re over here holding this mask on her face.”







But the United Airlines crew is adamant the family must leave the aircraft and tells him: “I’m sorry sir. I gave you an opportunity.

“I’ve got to ask you to get off this plane.”

Eliz filmed the incident before then filming herself after leaving the plane in tears at what had unfolded.







She tells the camera: “We just got kicked off a flight because our two-year-old would not put on a mask,” she said.

“And we’re banned off United forever because a two-year-old would not put on a mask.”

Posting the video on Twitter Eliz wrote: “Today, we were asked to leave the plane after it had rolled out, and they had to bring it back to the gate, because our 2 year old daughter would not “comply” and keep her mask on.

“Since our bags weren’t taken off the plane (they did get our child seat) – we have to wait until tomorrow till they deliver it to our house in Breckenridge which is 2 hours from the DIA airport.”







Since the video was shared on Eliz’s social media pages United Airlines has denied that the family are banned from future flights.

Despite Eliz quoting advice from the World Health Organisation which recommends that children under five years old do not wear a mask, the airline said their policy was children under the age of two.

A spokesman told the Mirror: “The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard two and older wears a mask.

“These procedures are not only backed by guidance from the CDC and our partners at the Cleveland Clinic, but they’re also consistent across every major airline.

“We are investigating this specific incident and have made contact with the family.

“We also refunded their tickets and returned their car seat and bags.”