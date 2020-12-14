Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Assets Frozen By Judge

Girardi must submit a financial proposal by Tuesday, Dec. 15, of his plans to pay the money, with the judge telling his lawyer that Girardi can have an accountant help.

His lawyer also asked for time to complete a mental health evaluation of the soon-to-be-divorcé. She said she doesn’t believe he is faking his incompetence and thinks a mental health professional could help her understand him better, because he does not understand the gravity of the situation he’s facing.

Durkin decided that she can have him examined, but he is still in civil contempt.

Last week, Girardi responded to Jayne’s divorce filing and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their separation, following about 20 years of marriage.

Jayne exclusively told E! News in November, “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

The 49-year-old singer requested spousal support from her ex-husband, who was famously involved in the Erin Brockovich case.

However, the lawsuit over the airplane crash alleged that the Bravo stars’ divorce was “simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK.”

At the time of the filing, E! News reached out to Jayne and Girardi’s teams for comment but did not hear back.

