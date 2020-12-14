Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ‘Black Adam’ UPDATE! – Welcomes Quintessa Swindell To The Cast As Cyclone!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has some exciting news to share about his DC project ‘Black Adam’, and it’s another casting! A new member has joined the project and it’s Quintessa Swindell! She’s been cast as Cyclone!

Cyclone is able to mentally summon cyclones and whirlwinds, project powerful bursts of air, and fly through the air by riding wind currents. She is the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado and a member of the Justice Society of America.

“Ready to rumble⚡️💪🏾

My pleasure to officially welcome, @q.uintessa to our BLACK ADAM cast. They’ll be taking on the role of CYCLONE. Can’t wait to work with them and WE READY to rumble in the DC jungle.

#bringit

#cyclone🌪

#JSA

#blackadam⚡️

@sevenbucksprod

@flynnpictureco

Production kicks off SPRING 2021″

Fans commented on the post, “We are ready to rumble in the DC jungle!! Congratulations @q.uintessa 🔥🔥🔥 You’re a stellar addition to an awesome cast. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #BlackAdam“, “Some people don’t understand how strong black Adam truly is that man took on the full justice league and Titans and more” and “Welcome to the team @q.uintessa. Our #JSA is filling out! 💪🏽”.

DC’s ‘Black Adam’ begins production in 2021 and we hope to see it as soon as possible! This has been in production hell for what seems like ever, and finally, it’s starting to move forward!

