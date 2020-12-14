Dungeons & Dragons movie reportedly scores Chris Pine

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film has been in development hell for many years. It should be noted that this would not be the first adaptation of the game, but considering the 2000 attempt landed on Empire‘s list of “The 50 Worst Movies Ever,” it’s probably best left forgotten to time, along with its two sequels.

This new project has been kicking around since 2015, and its long development cycle seems to be due to legal issues. When it was initially announced, David Leslie Johnson, who worked on the scripts for The Conjuring 2 and Aquaman, was tapped to pen the film. However, that version never materialized.

Then, in 2018, Chris McKay of The Lego Batman Movie fame was announced as being attached to the project. At this point, the script was being written by Gilio. However, by 2019, Goldstein and Daley were already reported to be poised to take over the project.

Even though it’s been a long and arduous campaign, having a big name like Pine circling the lead role in the film should give fans hope that a quality Dungeons & Dragons film is likely on the horizon. According to Variety, the movie is scheduled to be released May 27, 2022.