Duke Dawson suffers torn ACL in Broncos’ win over Panthers

The Denver Broncos were able to edge the Carolina Panthers 32-17 on Sunday for their fifth win of the season. The win was promising, though the Broncos suffered another loss to their secondary.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, cornerback Duke Dawson suffered a torn ACL against Carolina and is done for the season.
With Denver already thin at cornerback, Sunday’s game was Dawson’s first start at the position. In 12 total games this season, Dawson had just eight combined tackles (two solo).
It’s unclear who the Broncos will play at the position now, though Denver could opt to start rookie Michael Ojemudia.
Dawson was a 2018 second-round pick by the New England Patriots. He never played for the franchise and has had a difficult time staying healthy since arriving in Denver.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90