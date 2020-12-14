Doug Pederson remains quiet on Eagles QB situation

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts made a splash in his NFL debut on Sunday, helping lift the Philadelphia Eagles to their first win since Nov. 1.

Despite his solid performance in a 24-21 win over Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson wouldn’t reveal whether he’d start Hurts or Carson Wentz against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

However, Pederson’s comments about Hurts signal that the young quarterback might be making his second career start over the weekend.

“There were some really, really good plays,” Pederson said, according to 94 WIP Sports Radio. “He played well. He managed the team, he did everything we asked him to do. He played smart, he played physical, with the run. Some of it was designed runs, some of it was just him being him and what he can do. It’s going to be a really good film for him to look at and learn from and get better, but I thought he did a really nice job.”

In his debut, Hurts completed 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 106 yards, which is the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback this season.

Pederson’s decision to start Hurts against the Saints wasn’t easy. The head coach said throughout the season that Wentz would remain the team’s starter, but his worsening play drove Pederson to turn elsewhere for help.

Without Wentz as his starter, Pederson is 11-2. That statistic alone certainly makes you think a quarterback change is coming in Philly.