Dolly Parton Once Revealed the 1 Thing She Would Never Do ‘Unless’ Her Husband ‘Was Dead’

Dolly Parton is one of the most iconic artists of the past several decades. She has accomplished a lot over the course of her lifetime, and it’s hard to imagine anything Parton has not done. However, there is something Parton would never do “unless” her husband, Carl Dean, “was dead.”

Dolly Parton | David Becker/Getty Images

Dolly Parton has been married to Carl Dean for over 50 years

Celebrity marriages do not always last long, but Parton and Dean have defied those odds. The couple got married in 1966 and have been together ever since.

Parton has shared some secrets to a successful marriage. She told Us Weekly in 2019, “You gotta kinda respect and like each other and forgive a lot of stuff and accept a lot of things. Love each other and keep your vows.”

Additionally, Parton is a superstar who is away is not always home with her husband, though she does not necessarily see it as a bad thing.

“It doesn’t hurt to have some separation,” she shared. “I stay gone a lot, so we’re excited when we see each other!”

Dolly Parton would not do this 1 thing ‘unless Carl was dead’

Parton also mentioned her husband when she was asked about her habit of wearing make-up. Parton puts a lot of effort into her appearance, and she is hardly ever seen without make-up on her face. When asked if she would ever go au natural, Parton explained that she would only do it under specific circumstances.

“Not unless Carl was dead,” Parton said in an interview with The Independent in 2002. “Maybe if I had to get him to the hospital in the middle of the night, but I’m not even sure about that – I might make him hang on so I could at least get a little lipstick on. But seriously though, when I’m in California, they’re so prone to earthquakes you never know when you’re going to have to run out in the street, so usually I’ll sleep with my make-up on – well, at least my eye make-up. I wouldn’t go out without it – I’d rather be dead.”

Parton said something similar in a recent interview with RuPaul for Marie Claire. She said, “I have to always stay ready—street ready, I always say,” she said. “I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done. Like, when I’m in L.A.—I’ve told you about it—if it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you look now.”

Dolly Parton has been open about how much she takes care of her image

Parton has often been open about how much effort she puts into her appearance. For example, aside from wearing make-up often, she also makes it no secret that she wears high heels every day to increase her height.

Additionally, Parton has also undergone plastic surgery many times, and she does not try to hide it either.

“It is true that I look artificial, but I believe that I’m totally real,” she told CBS Sunday Morning in 2019. “My look is really based on a country girl’s idea of glam. I wasn’t naturally pretty, so I make the most of anything I’ve got.”