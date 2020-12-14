Dixie D’Amelio Claps Back Over Claim She Treats Noah Beck “Like S–t”

Although Dixie noticed someone doubting her relationship, one follower said the complete opposite. “I have this feeling that u guys will get married someday,” one fan expressed, with the YouTuber responding, “me too.”

In the pair’s joint video, they both answered lie detector questions ranging from “Are you in love with me,” “Are you embarrassed to post about us,” “Have you ever thought about breaking up with me,” and more.

While they mostly told the truth, they were both surprised by some of their responses. Case in point? When Noah asked if Dixie was “purposefully” mean to him, she answered “no.” Although her answer was honest, Noah said he hoped she was lying.

“So you’re just mean? I wish it would’ve been the other way,” he told her, to which she replied, “I don’t know how to answer that… I don’t think I’m mean to you… you’re just sensitive.”